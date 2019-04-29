Expensive verge fix

BENSON Parish Council is to explore cheaper ways to repair a verge in the village.

It received a quote for £10,219 from Oxfordshire County Council’s contractor to carry out the work at the junction of the A4074 and Church Road but turned it down as members felt it was too much.

Council chairman Bill Pattison said: “The county council added a 10 per cent charge to the price to look after their property.”

The verge was ruined after being turned to mud by vehicles parking on it last summer.

Councillor Pattison suggested asking former parish councillor Dave Rushton, a member of the village’s neighbourhood plan delivery group, about possible alternatives.

He said a developer in the village had a pile of topsoil which could be used to create a bund, which would serve the same purpose as the verge, if they “asked nicely”.

This would be a “damn sight cheaper”, added Cllr Pattison.