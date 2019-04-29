Milk goes to waste

BENSON Primary School is having to throw away cartons of milk every week because the children aren’t drinking it.

Milk is offered to nursery, reception and key stage one pupils whose parents subscribe to a service.

But headteacher Helen Crolla says there is a surplus every week as not all the children who are signed up actually drink milk every day and some never do.

Mrs Crolla said: “Although we try to offer extra milk to nursery, we still cannot use up the extra cartons, so we throw away tens of cartons weekly.

“This obviously creates a waste issue and is more of a problem as the weather warms up.”

She has asked all parents who subscribed to check with their child if they want milk in order to minimise the problem.