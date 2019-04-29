Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Milk goes to waste

BENSON Primary School is having to throw away cartons of milk every week because the children aren’t drinking it.

Milk is offered to nursery, reception and key stage one pupils whose parents subscribe to a service.

But headteacher Helen Crolla says there is a surplus every week as not all the children who are signed up actually drink milk every day and some never do.

Mrs Crolla said: “Although we try to offer extra milk to nursery, we still cannot use up the extra cartons, so we throw away tens of cartons weekly.

“This obviously creates a waste issue and is more of a problem as the weather warms up.”

She has asked all parents who subscribed to check with their child if they want milk in order to minimise the problem.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33