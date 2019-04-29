Bridge lesson

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
WALLINGFORD Bridge Club is to hold a session for beginners at Benson and Roke village hall on the weekend of May 11 and 12 from 10am to 5pm.
The cost for adults is £100, which includes drinks and a ploughman’s lunch each day. Under-18s go free.
For more information, call Joan Bennett on (01491)
579795 or email her at joan
mbennett@hotmail.co.uk
