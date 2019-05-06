Monday, 06 May 2019

Land transfer

BENSON Parish Council would need to set up a charity in order to become custodians of a piece of land.

The Benson Community Association, which has raised funds for community groups since 1972, is to be wound up.

It would like the ownership and trusteeship of Warwick Spinney, which is an association asset, to be transferred to the parish council but has been advised it must be passed on to a charity. The association is to investigate further.

