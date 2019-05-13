Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
A VINTAGE summer fair will be held at Benson Primary School on July 6 from noon to 3pm.
Attractions will include stalls, games, a bar, barbecue, live music, tots area, pop-up café, a Forties hair salon, tug of war, raffle and tombola.
There will also be the Great Benson Bake Off with Mrs Bun the Baker.
13 May 2019
