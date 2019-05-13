Health talk

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
A TALK on mental health and wellbeing will be held at Benson parish hall on Wednesday from 7.30pm.
The event, entitled Mental Health Matters, has been organised by the Mill Stream Surgery’s patient panel to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.
The speakers are Perry Trafford and Annie Sillence, the young people’s co-ordinators at Oxfordshire Mind.
They will focus on the mental health and wellbeing of 11- to 18-year-olds discussing issues such as self-esteem, body image, relationships and exam pressures.
