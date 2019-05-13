Monday, 13 May 2019

Road closure

A ROAD in Benson will be closed for 11 days for resurfacing work.

Castle Square will be shut from the junction of Church Road with the B4009, from Castle Square and Watlington Road, and from Castle Square along a section of the High Street to Mill Lane from 8pm on August 5.

A diversion will be in place along St Helen’s Avenue and Old London Road. Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and residents.

• Churchfield Lane will be closed from July 16 to 19 for the development of a new 60-bed care home by Northstar.

