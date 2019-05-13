Scout hut extension approved

PLANS to extend the scout hut in Benson have been approved.

The hut, which is on land in Littleworth Road and owned by Benson Parish Council, is almost 80 years old.

The extension, which will allow the 1st Benson scout group to admit more children, will be temporary while it plans new premises.

South Oxfordshire District, the planning authority, has approved the extension, which will be single-storey and about half the size of the existing building. It will replace a dilapidated storage shed.

The hut dates back to about 1940 and is made of corrugated iron cladding with wooden internal panelling.

The scouts have not revealed where their new premises will be but have ruled out the possibility of Bertie West field, which was bequeathed to the parish council in 1979 on the condition that it was used as a children’s playground.

In 2012 the council drew up plans for a new scout hut there but these were scrapped after opposition from residents who were concerned about access to the site and the threat of more traffic.

Last week, the Henley Standard reported that residents were unhappy with plans by the council to create an access for vehicles to the field, saying it could lead to the area being developed.

The council has denied any intention to build on the land.