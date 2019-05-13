Hall design criticised

THE design of a new community hall in Benson has been criticised by a parish councillor.

Cala Homes is to include the building in the second phase of its 241-home development north of Littleworth Road.

The developer has agreed to construct a 1.5-storey building after the parish council complained that a proposed single-storey hall wouldn’t be big enough to cater for the village’s wide range of community groups.

Now Councillor Michael Winton has said the plans do not follow Sport England’s design guide.

He claimed there would not be enough storage space, the toilets would not be the right size and there would be too many windows.

He said: “If you’re going to go ahead with the design you’re going to have major problems. It’s not a case of delaying them, they haven’t got it right.”

Councillor Philip Murray, a member of the council’s neighbourhood plan delivery group, said Cala had refused to increase the height of the building.

He said: “That gives them commercial and planning problems because it would start to look like a two-storey building.”

The parish council will raise the issue with South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Meanwhile, Cllr Winton has branded Cala’s landscaping for the first phase of the development “abysmal”.

He said the work had not been done properly.

“There’s a bund down there for filtration which doesn’t work,” he said.

Cllr Murray said these points would be raised with the company.