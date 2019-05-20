Necklace theft

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
A DIAMOND and gold necklace was stolen during a burglary in Benson.
A house in St Helen’s Avenue was targeted in the early hours of May 4 when the owners were away.
The burglars forced open a downstairs window at the back of the property.
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say