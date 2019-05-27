Funds offer

FUNDING is available for youth services in Benson.

Councillor Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council and cabinet member for local communities, said there would be £1 million available over two years from next month.

He told a meeting of Benson Parish Council: “You have a youth club and you’ll be able to apply for money for new opportunities for young people.

“The grant is towards services, not buildings, and they need to be new services.

“That could mean new evenings for the youth club to run or other new opportunities for targeted groups of children.”