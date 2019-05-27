Monday, 27 May 2019

Road signs ‘unreadable’

ROAD signs in Benson are in a “terrible state”, says a parish councillor.

John Sharman told a council meeting that the signs were covered by overgrown vegetation and couldn’t be read and some were missing altogether.

“It’s just dreadful everywhere,” he said. “I would say most of the signs are falling into the category of lack of maintenance.

“It’s a duty that’s not being performed.”

Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, suggested organising a review of the signs and asking his council for some money towards new ones.

He added: “We live in a world where the Government has taken away 40 per cent of our income.”

