New lease offered

A MAN who had his tenancy on land owned by Benson Parish Council terminated has been offered a new lease.

The original lease on the Cuckoo Pen, which is by the village allotments off St Helen’s Avenue, expired on March 21.

Now the tenant has been offered a new lease at an annual rate of £1,650.

The council had terminated the lease, saying it may need the land due to hundreds of new homes being built in the village, which could increase demand for allotments.

A meeting of the council earlier this year heard the land was not being properly looked after and since then giant hogweed has been found to be growing there.