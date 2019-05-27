Developer thanked

A DEVELOPER has been thanked for providing a new community hall for Benson.

Cala Homes is including the building in its development of 241 homes north of Littleworth Road.

Benson Parish Council chairman Bill Pattison said: “We would like to thank Cala Homes for their support in the process.

“From my perspective they have been very, very gracious in what they have done.

“We feel they have been very supportive of what we have said and I would like to thank them for that.”

The new building will cost almost £300,000 but Cala says it will underwrite most of the cost with the council having to contribute £50,000.

Meanwhile, plans for Benson’s new skate park, which will also be provided as part of the development, will be on show in the parish hall lounge in Sunnyside on Saturday, June 15 from 10am to 2pm.

The skatepark will be built by contractor Canvas, of Bristol.

Phase two will include a nature trail as well as sports pitches for Benson Primary School.