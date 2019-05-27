Monday, 27 May 2019

Youth group

BENSON Parish Council’s youth facilities working group has been reinstated.

The group ran a survey in 2015 asking residents what should be built in the village for young people, with an adventure playground coming out top. But then it didn’t meet again.

The council has agreed to reinstate the group and invite residents to join it.

