Protecting village rec

BENSON Parish Council is to seek legal advice about placing a covenant on a piece of recreational land to stop it being built on.

The council has applied for planning permission to create an access for vehicles to Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane.

But this has caused concern among residents who fear it would lead to the area being developed with housing, causing traffic and parking problems.

Forty villagers signed a petition against the proposals, which include installing gates at the access.

The council has denied any intention to build on the land and says that it simply requires access in order to maintain it.

It has agreed to give residents the opportunity to manage the land themselves but says that having planning permission would be a “useful backstop” if they failed.

The land was bequeathed to the council by Mr West in 1980 on the condition that it was used as a children’s playground.

The council voted in favour of seeking legal advice on the issue.