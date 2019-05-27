Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Protecting village rec

BENSON Parish Council is to seek legal advice about placing a covenant on a piece of recreational land to stop it being built on.

The council has applied for planning permission to create an access for vehicles to Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane.

But this has caused concern among residents who fear it would lead to the area being developed with housing, causing traffic and parking problems.

Forty villagers signed a petition against the proposals, which include installing gates at the access.

The council has denied any intention to build on the land and says that it simply requires access in order to maintain it.

It has agreed to give residents the opportunity to manage the land themselves but says that having planning permission would be a “useful backstop” if they failed.   

The land was bequeathed to the council by Mr West in 1980 on the condition that it was used as a children’s playground.

The council voted in favour of seeking legal advice on the issue.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33