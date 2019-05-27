Railings move

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
RAILINGS at a new zebra crossing in Watlington Road, Benson, are to be moved for safety reasons.
Parish council chairman Bill Pattison said that at the moment people could run into the road.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has asked the parish council for permission to do the work because the railings are on its land.
27 May 2019
