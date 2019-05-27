Monday, 27 May 2019

Railings move

RAILINGS at a new zebra crossing in Watlington Road, Benson, are to be moved for safety reasons.

Parish council chairman Bill Pattison said that at the moment people could run into the road.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has asked the parish council for permission to do the work because the railings are on its land.

