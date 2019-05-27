£3,200 grants

GRANTS totalling more than £3,200 have been awarded by Benson Parish Council.

It has agreed to give £1,741.20 to St Helen’s Church for churchyard maintenance and tree works, £200 to disability charity Enrych Oxfordshire and £300 to Life Education Wessex, which provides health and drug education in schools.

Another £1,000 will go to the 1st Benson scouts towards a new hut.