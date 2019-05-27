Plant sale day

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
BENSON Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at College Farm, off High Street, next Saturday (June 1) from 9am to noon.
There will be a wide range of flowering and vegetable plants on offer as well as tea, coffee and cake.
A donation from the proceeds will be made to the Benson School Garden Club and the village library.
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say