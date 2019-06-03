Monday, 03 June 2019

RESIDENTS of Benson and Ewelme can speak to their neighbourhood policing team at two events.

Have your say meetings will be held at Benson parish hall next Friday (June 7) from 11am to 11.30am with PCSO Clare Beale and at the Ewelme Village Store on Thursday, June 13 from 5pm to 5.30pm with PCSO Sue Harris.

