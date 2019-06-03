Monday, 03 June 2019

Churchyard celebration

A CHURCHYARD festival will be held in Benson on Saturday, June 8.

It is part of an initiative celebrating the village’s green spaces and is being organised by the Benson patients’ panel, Benson Nature Group and St Helen’s Church.

Families are invited to visit the churchyard to see what it has to offer by way of nature and heritage.

The nature group will be running activities such as moth trapping, wildflower walks, bee and hoverfly catching and a bug safari for children.

There will be opportunities for children to contribute to a bug hotel being created by the church’s youth group.

The fun kicks off at 8.30am with the opening of the moth trap. 

At Benson youth hall in Oxford Road, the patients’ panel will be promoting the benefits of being active and various village clubs will showcase their work and offer taster sessions.

