Welfare house for military families opens at RAF base

A THIRD welfare house has opened at RAF Benson.

The homes are available for personnel to hire, with those with welfare needs taking priority.

Over the past year, the existing two houses have been occupied almost every day, supporting hundreds of service personnel and their families. Each property has two bedrooms and is fully furnished.

With RAF Benson being in an expensive area, they allow personnel to hire them at a reduced cost in order have contact with their children and extended family, which is particularly beneficial during deployments. The third home, named Bartlett House, is supported by the RAF Association, which provides welfare support for serving and former RAF personnel and their families.

Ailsa Gough, area director of the charity, formally handed over the keys to station commander Gp Capt Adam Wardrope. He said: “With personnel currently committed to operations around the world, it’s essential that we can provide support to them and their families.

“We are extremely grateful to the RAF Association for helping us to extend these popular facilities to provide welfare support to even more personnel.”