Plant sale raises money for school gardening project

MEMBERS of Benson Gardening Club raised about £650 at a plant sale on Saturday.

Eight volunteers sold vegetable plants, perennials and annuals including tomatoes, beans, herbs and cucumbers.

Club secretary Mary Pinckney said: “It was hard work but very successful.

“We have got a new estate being built in the village and we had quite a few young families come.

“It brings the community together and people like to give to local causes and we like to help out because it’s what we have been doing for years.”

Some of the proceeds will go towards the village primary school’s gardening project and the library.