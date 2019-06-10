Monday, 10 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plant sale raises money for school gardening project

Plant sale raises money for school gardening project

MEMBERS of Benson Gardening Club raised about £650 at a plant sale on Saturday.

Eight volunteers sold vegetable plants, perennials and annuals including tomatoes, beans, herbs and cucumbers. 

Club secretary Mary Pinckney said: “It was hard work but very successful.

“We have got a new estate being built in the village and we had quite a few young families come.

“It brings the community together and people like to give to local causes and we like to help out because it’s what we have been doing for years.”

Some of the proceeds will go towards the village primary school’s gardening project and the library. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33