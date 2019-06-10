AN open gardens event will be held in Berrick Salome and Roke on Sunday, June 16 from 2pm to 5.30pm.

There will be a variety of gardens to stroll around with teas, plants for sale and an art exhibition in the church.

Entrance is by programme which are available at the gardens for £5 per person (children go free).

The event is in aid of St Helen’s Church in Berrick Salome.