Monday, 17 June 2019

Skate park plan on show

PLANS for Benson’s new skate park will go on show in the parish hall lounge tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm.

The event is open to all but the parish council especially wants to hear from potential users of the facility.

The skate park is being provided by Cala Homes and will be built as part of the second phase of its Littleworth Road development.

