Village dental practice wins fourth award in three years

A DENTAL practice in Benson has won its fourth award in three years.

Imogen Dental, of High Street, was named dental practice of the year (north/central England) at the Dental Awards ceremony in Birmingham hosted by comedian Lucy Porter. The practice was previously named best team in the South-East in 2017 and 2018 and was also team of the year (South England) last year.

Owner and principal dentist Dr Neel Tank said: “We are delighted. We have worked extremely hard over the years to provide our patients with the best possible care and experience. We also pride ourselves on all our charity work.

“To receive a national accolade is an honour and an achievement we can be very proud of.”

Meanwhile, Imogen Dental has applied for planning permission for a single-storey rear extension at its Grade II listed townhouse in order to create a consultation room and meet patient demand as well as a new front entrance ramp and changes to the internal layout.

The practice also has a branch in Kingsclere, Hampshire.