Cafe shows

Monday, 01 July 2019

TWO shows are coming to the Waterfront Café in Benson on Thursday, July 25.

Mikron Theatre will stage All Hands on Deck at 3.30pm and Redcoats at 8pm.

The former is set during the Second World War and portrays a love story between the Royal Navy and its loyal “Jenny Wrens”.

Redcoats is about the 80 years of Billy Butlin’s holiday camps.

Tickets cost £8 to £12 and are available from www.waterfrontcafe.co.uk

