Physics student in UK team for contest

A TEENAGER from Benson is to represent the UK at this year’s International Physics Olympiad in Israel.

Ollie Breach, 18, will be part of a five-strong team competing in Tel Aviv from July 7 to 15.

The annual contest brings together the most gifted young physicists from around the world with more than 80 countries taking part.

The participating students are all winners of their respective national physics Olympiads.

The UK team was selected following a rigorous process that began with the British Physics Olympiad in November when almost 2,000 students took a theory exam.

The top scorers went through to the preliminary round of selection for the International Olympiad and then had to take another written paper with an optional paper in astronomy.

Following this, 11 students were invited to a physics camp, where their practical and theoretical knowledge was tested in order to narrow them down to the final five.

Ollie, who attends Abingdon School and is a talented musician, said: “I was surprised and really pleased when I heard that I had been successful. I think the final in Tel Aviv will be a fantastic experience.

“I enjoy the problem-

solving aspects of physics and applying what you know to make sense of the unfamiliar.”

Ollie hopes to study natural sciences at Cambridge University, where the UK team will spend next month preparing for the competition alongside the team from America.