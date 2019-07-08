£3,000 for nature group to help wildlife at reserve

A CELEBRATION of Benson’s green spaces has been hailed a success.

The day was organised by the Benson patients’ panel, Benson Nature Group and St Helen’s Church in the village.

It included a churchyard festival with moth trapping, a wildflower walk, guided history tour, prayer walk and a bug safari.

Children could contribute to a bug hotel being created by the church’s youth group and there were bacon butties, cake and tea and coffee for visitors.

A service of thanksgiving was held at the church in the afternoon.

At the youth hall in Oxford Road, the patients’ panel was promoting the benefits of being active and various village clubs showcased their work and offered taster sessions.

Edel McGurk, of the Benson Nature Group, said: “I think it went well. We were pleased with the range of activities we managed to offer.

“The weather wasn’t so kind at the very early part of the day when we ran the moth trapping. I think a few parents and families took the opportunity for a bit of a lie in.

“But after probably 10am it was a nice, mild morning and we had people dropping into the church and building the bug hotel.

“Benson is growing. We have got lots of new residents and events like this and others we’re planning provide a really nice opportunity to bring residents together and to really value what we have in the village.”

It is hoped the celebration will be staged again next year.

Ionie McCann, seven, with a moth

Visitors at the opening of the moth trap at the start of the churchyard festival

Tom Stevenson, of Benson Nature Group, with a chafer bug