Residents welcome skate park designs

PLANS for a skate park in Benson have been welcomed by the community.

The new facility will be built as part of the Cala Homes development north of Littleworth Road.

Jon Fowler, who is a member of the Benson neighbourhood plan delivery team, said a consultation meeting about the plans at the parish hall was attended by about 60 people.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “The vast majority of people were really happy with what’s being proposed.”

The skate park will feature an open bowl/half-pipe, quarter pipe hip, handrail and “hubba ledge”.

Cala says it has been designed with all types of wheeled sports users and abilities in mind and will be suitable for large and small groups.

There will be a mixture of both street and transition elements as well as a small social area with seating and landscaping.

Gavin Stewart, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (Chiltern), said: “We’re really excited to bring the skate park to Benson as part of our Hopefield Grange development.

“We hope that it will be something a little different for residents, which young and old will be able to enjoy together.

“We’ve ensured there are different aspects to the design in order to keep people excited and provide soft landscaping and seating for those who may just want to go along and watch.

“We’re still in the early stages of the planning process and we held a consultation with a local user group and the parish council to discuss various ideas for the park.

“Nonetheless, the designs look great and we can’t wait to see these brought to life, hopefully in September 2020.”

The skate park is being designed by Bristol specialist firm Canvas.

Cala has also agreed to provide a new community building at the 241-home development.