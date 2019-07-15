Tribute to veteran cycle rally founder

A MOMENT’S silence was held at the start of this year’s Benson Veteran Cycle Club rally in memory of the founder.

The riders remembered Ned Passey, who died last July, aged 96, before the 59th annual rally on Sunday.

President Pete Eldridge said Mr Passey had served as club president and ran the rally for about 55 years.

About 130 people took part in this year’s event, many of them dressed in period costume, riding penny farthings, “boneshakers” and other vintage models.

The machines had to be pre-1936 but some dated as far back as 1868. The riders gathered at the Sunnyside playing field before the start of the 13-mile ride and were set off individually by Mr Eldridge.

They cycled through Benson to Ewelme where they stopped for a mid-morning break at the Tithe Barn. They then went to Chalgrove via Hollandtide Bottom for lunch at the Red Lion pub. After lunch they followed a circular route through Berrick Salome and Roke back to Benson.

Awards were presented by Councillor Sue Cooper, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, who lives in Ewelme.

Mr Eldridge said: “It went very well and we’re now looking forward to the 60th rally next year.

“The importance to me is the fact that we have people who are still doing things they were doing in the 1800s. They are maintaining the history of the bicycle, so to speak, and it’s an opportunity for ordinary people to see the history of the bicycle going past them.

“Ned started it all and he gave people so much pleasure over many, many years.”

Next year’s rally will be held on July 5.