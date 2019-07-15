Council rethinks vehicle access to covenant land

A PLANNING application to create an access for vehicles to a Benson beauty spot has been withdrawn — but the idea has not been ruled out.

The parish council had said it required access to Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane, in order to maintain the land and remove invasive blackthorn and other species.

But it has withdrawn the application after receiving legal advice that planning permission isn’t required.

The proposal sparked protests from residents who claimed it could lead to the area being developed for housing. A petition was signed by 40 people.

The council says it still wants to clear the field and is seeking quotes to do the work but will also give residents the chance to manage the site themselves.

The land was bequeathed to the council by Mr West in 1980 on the condition that it was used as a children’s playground.

Council chairman Bill Pattison said the council had taken legal advice from the Oxfordshire Association of Local Councils about placing a convenant on the land to prevent it ever being developed but found it wasn’t necessary thanks to a section in the Local Government Act 1972.

He said: “It basically means this council can’t change the use of the land or dispose of it even if it wanted to or it would require an act of Parliament to do so.

“We do not need, therefore, a restrictive covenant on the land because it’s fully protected.”

Councillor Pattison said that a planning officer from South Oxfordshire District Council had advised that planning permission would not be needed to create an access.

He added: “I would think it makes sense to withdraw the planning application because it is not required.” Earlier this year, residents suggested starting a Friends of Bertie West Memorial Field group with the aim of working with the council and users to ensure the land is managed in line with the benefactor’s wishes.

The group would consult on what work needed to be done to make the field more attractive, safer and better used for informal play. A plan would then be drawn up for the work to be carried out with agreement from the council.

Cllr Pattison said estimates for clearing the field and for future maintenance had been received from residents of Horseshoes Lane but they may not be able to do the work until next year.

He had also sought quotes from Azalea Landscapes, of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, to clear and maintain the field both with and without vehicle access to it.

“There’s no rush,” he said. “I want to get it right for everybody.”

Meanwhile, a new community building for Benson will have six toilets rather than eight in order to create more storage space. The building will be erected by Cala Homes as part of its development of 241 homes north of Littleworth Road.

Benson parish councillors voted to have six toilets instead of the eight recommended by its halls committee following a debate.

Jon Fowler, a member of the council’s neighbourhood plan delivery team, said the space would be better used as storage.

Dave Rushton, who is also on the delivery team, said the space was required by the Bensington Society’s history group, which he belongs to.

He said: “Do you want to go down as the council which preferred urinals to heritage?”

Councillor Teresa McTeague said it was not right to give priority to one group over another.

But vice-chairwoman Patricia Baylis said: “The Bensington Society and the history group have been requesting space for their achives for about 15 years. It just seems a bit mean to have the archives shifted to one side year after year.”