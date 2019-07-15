Waste audit

A BENSON councillor wants assurances that South Oxfordshire’s waste is being disposed of properly.

John Sharman told a council meeting: “Some waste from the UK is finding its way to other parts of the world. Presumably there’s some sort of audit trail?”

Andrea Powell, one of Benson’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, responded: “There’s a management process and an audit trail. This hasn’t been brought to our attention as a concern.”