All-day tennis

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
A TENNIS marathon will be held in Benson to raise money for a defibrillator.
The non-stop event will take place at the village tennis club today (Friday) and tomorrow.
The club wants to raise £500 to help fund the life-saving device at the parish hall in Sunnyside.
To donate, visit www.just
giving.com/crowdfunding/
caroline-lumley
15 July 2019
