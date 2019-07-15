School fair raises money to equip new classrooms

HUNDREDS of people attended a vintage summer fair at Benson Primary School on Saturday.

Attractions included a Forties hair salon and a tug of war contest as well as live music, stalls, games, face-painting, a bouncy castle, bar, barbecue, ice cream stand, pop-up café, raffle and tombola.

There was also the Great Benson Bake Off with Mrs Bun the Baker. Dance trio Kate Getliffe, Isabelle Mugai and Mark Sawko-Michalski, of the Oxford Lindy Hoppers, taught visitors how to do the Charleston and there were performances by singer Emma Longland, duo the LuLalas and the Kinecroft Dance Academy.

Children could take a ride in handmade pedal planes created by the Joystick Club.

About 500 people attended the fete in the school’s playing field off Oxford Road and more than £4,300 was raised for the school.

Organiser Nikki Hewitt said: “The school is being expanded over the summer to accommodate two new classrooms so the money will go a long way to ensuring they are both fully equipped with the extra resources needed.

“It will also be used towards taking the whole school to the Cornerstone Theatre in Didcot to see a Christmas production and to continue funding ukelele lessons for year four pupils who performed on the day.

“It’s always such a privilege to see parents, teachers and children working together and the children taking such an active role, from helping with the victory rolls hairstyles to serving the ice cream.”