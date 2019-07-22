Children given taste of military life at camouflage day

ALMOST 200 children aged four to 11 tackled assault courses and reconnaissance challenges as part of a “camouflage day” at RAF Benson Primary School.

The event was staged at the school by personnel from the base and also involved pupils from Crowmarsh Primary School. It began with two helicopters, a Puma and a Chinook, landing next to the school.

Aircrew from the base’s 33, 230 and 28 squadrons, home to the helicopters, gave children tours of the aircraft.

Flying Officer Robin Wilson, who helped to organise event, said: “The children were able to learn and play through interactive activities such as a mini assault course, camouflage and reconnaissance challenges, introduction to drill, lifeboat survival games and spatial awareness challenges using a six-ton truck and crane.

“We were hugely grateful for the support of all three station emergency services who provided vehicles and personnel to deliver further engagement and activities.”

The event was in aid of SSAFA, the armed forces charity.

FO Wilson said: “It was a huge success and we are thankful to all who participated and helped to raise awareness for such a meaningful cause.”