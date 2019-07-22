Crumbling gravestones laid flat for safety

THIRTEEN gravestones in a Benson churchyard have had to be laid flat for safety reasons.

Some in the new churchyard, on the east side of Church Road, are only a few decades old but their fixtures are failing.

The Rev Patrick Gilday, rector of the Benson with Ewelme Benefice, said the parochial church council kept an eye on headstones and carried out an annual inspection of the churchyard and the one at St Helen’s Church is in Church Road.

He said: “Where there are concerns about the safety of a headstone, it is gently laid down flat, so it cannot pose a danger to anyone.

“Until now, the annual inspection has flagged up only concerns about the safety of some very old stones, mostly in the older churchyard directly surrounding the church.

“In an average year, about one or two stones — usually hundreds of years old and often without legible inscriptions — are laid down.

“To everyone’s amazement, however, this year the inspection required 13 stones to be laid down, some of which were only a few decades old.

“Unfortunately, the fact that no one had foreseen the need to lay down stones from more recent decades meant that we also hadn’t anticipated the need to forewarn new churchyard visitors about the annual inspection.

“Several people contacted me to say that they were very distressed to find stones laid down in the new churchyard without any warning.

“I do want to apologise most sincerely for that. We should have posted a notice beforehand on the new churchyard gate, so that everyone would be aware of the inspection before it was carried out.

“In the future we will always post on the new churchyard gate before the inspection.

“Nobody from the parochial church council — least of all those who volunteer to care for the churchyards — wants to cause any distress to those visiting loved ones’ graves and I hope giving advance warning of the annual inspection will help prevent unnecessary distress in the future.”

The parochial church council is responsible in law for the churchyard’s maintenance and safety.

Rev Gilday added: “Although headstones remain the property for those who introduced them (or their heirs-at-law), the church owns the entire churchyard, holding it in trust for past and future generations, and has ongoing responsibility for its safety and maintenance.

“A few years ago, a child was crushed to death under a loose headstone in Scotland and since then the churches have been taking churchyard safety very seriously.”

Rev Gilday asked visitors to check the fixtures on their loved ones’ gravestones. Anyone with any concerns should call him on (01491) 832008.