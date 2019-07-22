Monday, 22 July 2019

Fake tobacco

A MAN from Benson was arrested after more than 12 kilograms of suspected counterfeit hand-rolling tobacco and 3,500 fake cigarettes were seized.

It came about thanks to a joint operation between Oxfordshire County Council Trading Standards, HM Revenue and Customs and Thames Valley Police.

The man also saw his vehicle, which was being used to transport contraband tobacco, seized by HMRC and is being investigated by Trading Standards for alleged breaches of criminal law.

