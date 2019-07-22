Village clean

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
A DEEP clean will take place in Benson over four days from September 2.
South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste team will be litter picking, sweeping and removing weeds and moss from the pavements.
If residents know of areas that need to be cleaned call the parish office on (01491) 825038.
22 July 2019
Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage
RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor ... [more]
