Priest joins

A NEW associate priest has joined the Benson and Ewelme benefice.

Rev Stephen Cousins, who was the chaplain of Shiplake College, was licensed by the Bishop of Dorchester on Tuesday in Ewelme parish church.

He will work across the benefice on a part-time basis, sharing ministry with Rev Dr Patrick Gilday, the rector of the benefice.

Rev Cousins will live in Ewelme and have a special focus on the village and St Mary’s Church. He will also be chaplain to the Ewelme Trust.