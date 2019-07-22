Med dinner

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
MORE than £1,900 was raised by the Millstream Centre in Benson at an open gardens event.
The centre’s next event will be a Mediterranean evening on August 17.
This will be a four-course meal with a glass of wine followed by coffee and mints.
Tickets cost £25 each and will be available closer to the date from the centre and Derry’s Den in High Street.
22 July 2019
More News:
Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage
RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor ... [more]
POLL: Have your say