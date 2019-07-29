Road name recognition for villagers

NEW roads in Benson could be named after villagers who served the community.

Hundreds of new homes are being built in the village and the parish council has suggested names for the roads.

At a meeting earlier this month they put forward David and Hazle Belcher, who died within days of one another in February.

The couple supported the Mill Stream Centre by hosting the Benson Horse Show and organising the first Benson Open Gardens events with teas in the garden at Hale Farm.

Other suggestions included former parish council chairwoman Pat Peers who died in December 2017.

Mrs Peers, who gave more than 20 years’ service to the council, passed away after a long fight with leukaemia.

The council also suggested former councillor George Craig, who died in March after battling pancreatic cancer. He set up a pharmacy in Benson and served as a scout leader. He left the council in May 2015 after serving for 10 years.

Benson Volunteer Helpline’s founder Dorothy Rose, who died in November 2017, was also put forward.

She was a member of the Women’s Institute, ran the teas for the Blood Transfusion Service, was a member of the Benson Evergreens and became its president.