Monday, 29 July 2019

Roadworks date switch

THE dates to resurface a road in Benson have been changed.

Castle Square was supposed to shut from the junction of Church Road with the B4009, from Castle Square and Watlington Road, and from Castle Square along a section of the High Street to Mill Lane on August 5 but it will now happen from August 9.

The duration of the work is four nights, excluding the weekend, and it will be completed on the morning of August 15.

A diversion will be in place along St Helen’s Avenue and Old London Road. Access will be maintained for residents.

