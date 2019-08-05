Shop idea rejected

A FORMER greengrocer’s shop in Benson will not be bought by the parish council to be run as a community store.

Chiltern Produce and Florist in High Street closed on February 2.

Residents asked the council to buy the building and turn it into a community-owned store but the council has agreed not to pursue the idea.

Chairman Bill Pattison said the shop would be competing with other businesses in the High Street.

He said: “We’d be taking away from the businesses we have already got. If we were a village without any shops I could understand setting up a community shop but we are not.”

Councillor Michael Winton added: “You’d kill the rest of the trade.”

Councillor John Sharman said: “I think the person who suggested it didn’t really understand community shops because they only exist where there’s nothing else.”