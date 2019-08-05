Two lifesavers

TWO defibrillators are to be installed in Benson.

One will be outside the parish hall in Sunnyside and the other in the village centre by the bus shelter.

The lifesaving devices have been ordered by the parish council at a cost not to exceed £3,500 plus VAT and an installation date has not been set.

Funding has come from the village’s tennis, badminton and football clubs as well as the art group and waste contractor Grundon.

The parish council said it would match the money raised.