Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Two lifesavers

TWO defibrillators are to be installed in Benson.

One will be outside the parish hall in Sunnyside and the other in the village centre by the bus shelter.

The lifesaving devices have been ordered by the parish council at a cost not to exceed £3,500 plus VAT and an installation date has not been set.

Funding has come from the village’s tennis, badminton and football clubs as well as the art group and waste contractor Grundon.

The parish council said it would match the money raised.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33