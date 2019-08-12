Pumas collide

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
TWO helicopters at RAF Benson were out of service temporarily after a collision.
The Pumas were involved in what the RAF called a “ground incident” which resulted in “some damage”.
A spokesman said: “One aircraft has been repaired and is back in use, with the second expected to return to duty in the near future.
“There has been no impact on the Puma Force operational output. ”
He said the collision was being investigated.
