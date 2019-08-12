Monday, 12 August 2019

Pumas collide

TWO helicopters at RAF Benson were out of service temporarily after a collision.

The Pumas were involved in what the RAF called a “ground incident” which resulted in “some damage”.

A spokesman said: “One aircraft has been repaired and is back in use, with the second expected to return to duty in the near future.

“There has been no impact on the Puma Force operational output. ”

He said the collision was being investigated.

