Drink-driver

Monday, 12 August 2019
A WOMAN has been banned from driving for two years after being caught three times over the drink-drive limit.
Victoria Flanagan, 59, of Brook Street, Benson, admitted drink-driving in the road on July 1.
She was found to have 105mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.
She was also fined £730 and ordered to pay £158 costs.
