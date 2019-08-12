Monday, 12 August 2019

Drink-driver

A WOMAN has been banned from driving for two years after being caught three times over the drink-drive limit.

Victoria Flanagan, 59, of Brook Street, Benson, admitted drink-driving in the road on July 1.

She was found to have 105mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.

She was also fined £730 and ordered to pay £158 costs.

