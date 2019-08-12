Boundary stone find

A BOUNDARY stone has been unearthed in Benson.

Parish council chairman Bill Pattison discovered it near Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane.

He said: “It’s actually a rather historic chunk of stone. I’d like to find somewhere safe for it.

“It needs recording where it came from and a proper home rather than laying in some nettles.”

He suggested displaying it in Wallingford Museum.

The council will remove the stone temporarily and it will be discussed at the next meeting of the Bertie West Field working group.