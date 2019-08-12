HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
A PUB in Benson has been sold subject to contract.
The Crown Inn in High Street was owned by Greene King, which had offered the freehold for £495,000.
The buyer has not been identified and it’s not certain that the business will be retained.
The sale effectively ends Benson Parish Council’s interest in purchasing the pub, having previously had it listed as an asset of community value.
12 August 2019
