Monday, 12 August 2019

Pub sold

A PUB in Benson has been sold subject to contract.

The Crown Inn in High Street was owned by Greene King, which had offered the freehold for £495,000.

The buyer has not been identified and it’s not certain that the business will be retained.

The sale effectively ends Benson Parish Council’s interest in purchasing the pub, having previously had it listed as an asset of community value.

