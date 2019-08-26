Nature day for children

THIRTEEN children took part in a series of nature activities at the sixth Dr Anne Day.

The event is held each year to recognise the late Benson GP Anne Millar’s contribution to an ecological group.

Dr Millar, who died in October 2013, aged 86, was passionate about wildlife and involving children in outdoor activities.

The five- to 10-year-olds who took part in this year’s day at the Ewelme watercress beds nature reserve began by opening moth traps with the help of Marc Botham, from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology in Crowmarsh Gifford.

There were several setaceous Hebrew character species in the traps which children could handle.

Activities included decorating baseball caps and making macramé keyrings — the art of knotting string in patterns to make decorative articles — and an “eye spy” trail. Children also made boats from household items and raced them.

There was a photography competition in which the children had to capture pictures depicting the theme “beauty and the beast”.

The winning shot was of a bunch of flowers next to a drain cover.

A barbecue was laid on by the Friends of Ewelme Watercress Beds.

The day was run by Benson Nature Group in conjunction with the nature reserve.